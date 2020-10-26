Monday, October 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google's Chrome OS to soon get dark mode: Know details

Google's Chrome OS to soon get dark mode: Know details

Google rolled out dark mode to several of its services including Gmail and Google Calendar, so it makes sense to roll it out for Chrome OS as well

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: October 26, 2020 13:28 IST
google, chrome os, google chrome os, dark mode, dark mode on chrome os, tech news
Image Source : PIXABAY

Dark mode for more Google products

Chrome OS is reportedly getting a dark mode which has been in high demand for its benefits on eye strain and general readability. Spotted in Google's experimental Canary channel, Android Central reported that the Canary version of Chrome OS contains an experimental version of Chrome OS's dark mode.

"It may only be accessed via Google's "bleeding edge" developer mode of the browser, but that could indicate that it's being readied for a wider rollout soon," the report said on Sunday.

There are currently some bugs within the dark mode setting as it is still being tested. Dark mode does seem to apply across the user interface and not just simply appear as darker backgrounds.

Google rolled out dark mode to several of its services including Gmail and Google Calendar, so it makes sense to roll it out for Chrome OS as well.

Dark mode has been in high demand for any OS over the past few years. Google last week introduced dark mode for its Assistant-powered smart displays like Nest Hub.

"Dark theme changes the colour scheme of the interface and reduces light emission, so it's easier on the eyes at night while still providing you with visual and touch access," the company said.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X