Google announces best apps, games of 2020: Here's the full list

Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY Best apps, games 2020

2020 is a month away from its end and as a ritual, announced a list of best apps and games of the year on Google Play Store. This year, we saw the entry of a plethora of Indian apps who have also made it to the list. The list is primarily divided into three sections: User's Choice Awards 2020, Best Apps, and Best Games, which have sub-categories of their own. Read on to know more about this.

User's Choice Awards 2020

This category is divided into two sub-categories: apps and games. Here's are the best user's choice apps and games:

User's Choice app Microsoft Office with Excel, Word, Powerpoint and more Office apps

User's Choice game: World Cricket Championship 3 - WCC3

Best Apps 2020

Google feels we relied on apps more than ever this year for 'staying connected, pursuing new hobbies, and finding a respite from the noise of the world. Innovative, elegant, and irreverent.' The category has sub-categories, namely, best app, best everyday essentials, best for personal growth, best hidden gems, best for fun, and best for app for good. Here's a look:

Best app of 2020: Sleep stories for calm sleep - Meditate with Wysa

Best Everyday Essentials: Koo: Connect with Indians in Indian Languages, Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More, The Pattern, Zelish - Meal Planning, Grocery Shopping & Recipes, and Zoom Cloud Meetings.

Best for Personal Growth: Apna - Job Search | Job Groups | Rozgaar, Bolkar App: Indian Audio Question Answer | GK App, Mindhouse - Modern Meditation, MyStore - Create your Online Dukaan in 15 seconds, and Writco — Publish & Write Stories, Poems, Quotes.

Best Hidden Gems: Chef Buddy: Smart App for Chefs & Food Businesses, Finshots - Financial News made simple, Flyx -Vote for Best Movies & Shows Filmfare Awards, goDutch - Split bills & group expenses, and Sleep stories for calm sleep - Meditate with Wysa.

Best for Fun: Free Audio Stories, Books, Podcasts - Pratilipi FM, Moj - Made in India | Short Video App, MX TakaTak - Made in India Short Video App, Reface: Face swap videos and memes with your photo, and VITA.

Best Apps for Good: InnerHour Self-Care Therapy - Anxiety & Depression

Best Games 2020

This category is divided into five sub-categories: best game, best competitive, best indie, best casual, and best innovative. Here's a look:

Best App: Legends of Runeterra

Best Competitive: Bullet Echo, KartRider Rush+, Legends of Runeterra, Rumble Hockey, and Top War: Battle Game

Best Indie: Cookies Must Die, Maze Machina, Motorsport Manager Racing, Reventure, and Sky: Children of the Light

Best Casual: Asian Cooking Star: New Restaurant & Cooking Games, EverMerge, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, and Tuscany Villa

Best Innovative: Fancade, Genshin Impact, Minimal Dungeon RPG, Ord., and Sandship: Crafting Factory

