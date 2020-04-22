Free Fire India Solos 2020 Tournament to begin next month: Here's how you can participate

Free Fire India Solos 2020 tournament is set to begin early next month.

Free Fire India Solos (FFIS) 2020 tournament is set to begin early next month. Garena has partnered with Paytm First Games in order to host the game’s first-ever tournament. The tournament will kick off in early May and will go on till June. During the tournament, even the casual players will get to compete against professional gamers on equal terms.

The upcoming Free Fire tournament will consist of two legs, Masters and Streamer Showdown. In both cases, the players will be playing in Free Fire’s Battle Cage mode where up to 12 players will battle for BOOYAH in a much smaller area than Classic mode. This will also ensure faster-paced gameplay.

Commenting on this, Harold Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena, said, “Games foster a sense of community and positivity, while promoting healthy competition. We are excited to partner with Paytm First Games to allow players – both casual and professional – to compete to be the best solo Free Fire player in India. We want to showcase the power of the Indian esports community.”

Sudhanshu Gupta, COO, Paytm First Games, said, “We have a growing and thriving community of gamers and our mission is to highlight India on the global esports map. We are thrilled to partner with Garena to host the Free Fire India Solos for one of the biggest games in the country. The action-packed tournament is going to be a tremendous opportunity for Indian gamers to compete at a national level.”

The registrations for both the tournaments will open in early May. The company has not yet disclosed the prize pool as it will be announced closer to the registration date.

Free Fire suggests that Masters leg will see around 20,000 players competing in the qualifier round. This will be followed by a league stage, culminating with the top 12 battling it out in the finals.

As for the Streamer Showdown, Free Fire will invite 48 leading streamers from across India to compete against each other. In this, the players will need to follow the single-elimination format where the top three will qualify from four groups each, for the finale.

All of the tournament matches will be live-streamed on Garena Free Fire’s official YouTube and Facebook pages. Also, the fans can tune in to Paytm First Games App, Paytm App, and Paytm First Games Esports Youtube Channel to catch all the action.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage