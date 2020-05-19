Free Fire Battle Arena registrations beginning on May 21, to offer prize pool of 3 lakh diamonds

Image Source : FREE FIRE Free Fire Battle Arena to begin this month.

Free Fire Battle Arena is a new tournament hosted by Garena for the players using the Indian servers, which includes players from India, Bangladesh and Nepal. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people are now investing their free time to play some games. Battle Royale games like Free Fire are not only exciting to play but also bring in a lot of challenges.

With the help of the upcoming FFBA tournament, the company is giving a chance to each player to fight for the prize pool of 3,00,000 diamonds. Notably, this is the first Free Fire tournament for Bangladesh and Nepal players. The company aims to build a worldwide community by hosting such events.

Free Fire Battle Arena (FFBA) registrations are opening on May 21 and will go on until May 23. Players interested in the tournament will need to sign-up for the Free Fire Cup (FFC). It is an all-new in-game mode that will help support large scale online qualifiers for esports tournaments, including the FFBA. This ensures that there is no cap on the number of participants for the upcoming FFBA tournament.

The players will be able to register in teams of 4-5 players. They will be competing in an online open qualifier stage on May 24. As the company would like to give a chance to everyone, all registered players will play out the open qualifiers on this same day.

The top 24 teams will advance to the league stages. The league stages will see these top 24 teams divided into 4 groups of 6 teams each. The matches will take place starting May 29 and will go on until June 5.

Additionally, the 3rd to 5th ranked teams from each of the 4 groups will be given a chance to compete in the playoffs on June 7 for a wildcard entry. This will give them a chance to grab the last 4 spots in the finals. Now, the top 12 teams from league stage and playoffs will advance to the online finals on June 14, where they will battle it out for the top prize of 100,000 diamonds.

