Flixjini's new Discover feature will help you find the right show for you on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Image Source : FLIXJINI Flixjini gets a new Discover feature.

During the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, a lot of us started to depend on multiple OTT platforms for our entertainment. However, it got really cumbersome to check where the TV show or movie is available. Here, a service like Flixjini comes in handy. The aggregator of OTT platforms basically clubs shows and movies from platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more.

Now with the launch of their latest “Discover” feature, the company is trying to bring more consumers on board. As the name suggests, the feature allows users to find new TV shows and movies more efficiently.

Flixjini has worked on its Discover and it now gets an intuitive swipe UI, which helps you discover new movies and shows to watch. The feature takes advantage of multiple signals from your taste around genres, tags, language to content you have seen, liked/disliked keeping surfacing great content you will like.

Ankit Chhajer and Jigar Doshi from Flixjini explained the need for this add-on feature. “We always believe that content is king, and we searched and got the right opportunity in adversity. Created the first of its kind OTT app that makes your entertainment experience bigger and brighter.” More than 100K users are using the app. “Now we want to give our users more by adding this AI-backed feature Discover,” added the duo.

In simple terms, the Discover feature takes advantage of artificial intelligence (AI) to suggest TV shows and movies that you might like. With the help of this feature alone, the company will be able to convince a lot of people to come on board. Flixgini is currently available on both Android and iOS.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage