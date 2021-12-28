Flipkart Launches Year Ender Sale 2021 on Smartphones and TVs

Highlights
- Flipkart launches Year End Sale 2021
- The Sale will last till December 30, 2021
- Flipkart offers heavy discounts on number of Smartphones and Smart TVs
Flipkart has launched its biggest 'Year End Sale 2021', which will bring several offers on smartphones and Smart TVs for the customers. The sale will last till December 30, 2021, and will be live on the e-commerce portal Flipkart.
The sale has been offering up to 70% off on several Smart TVs with no cost EMI on certain models. Smart TV brands like Samsung, Mi, LG, Motorola, and more are offering their TVs at a discounted price of up to 51% and above during this festive sale.
On the other hand, smartphone brands are offering some really big discounts on several deals where brands. Some discounted offers are:Oppo Reno6 5G is available at a starting price of INR 29,999 from INR 35,990
Realme GT Master Edition is available at INR 25,999 from INR 26,999
Motorola Edge20 Fusion is available at INR 20,999 from INR 24,999
Vivo X70 Pro is available at a competitive price of INR 49,990 from INR 54,990
Furthermore, several brands like Realme, Redmi, Samsung, POCO, Motorola, and even on the iPhone, we can find a competitive discounted offer which will last till December 30, 2021.