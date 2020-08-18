Flipkart in talks for a partnership with PharmEasy to offer online medicine delivery: Report

Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart might partner up with Pharm Easy.

After Amazon, now Flipkart is eyeing to enter the e-pharmacy market. During the time of the coronavirus pandemic, the pharmacy industry saw a surge in sales This was especially for the e-pharmacy apps like PharmEasy, 1mg, Medlife and NetMeds. Amazon saw an opportunity here and tapped into the market recently. Walmart-owned Flipkart could not resist itself from grabbing the opportunity and it is now in talks for a partnership with PharmEasy.

According to a report by the Times of India, the e-commerce giant is gearing up to partner with PharmEasy to bring deliveries of medicines on its platform. The report suggests that the Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy has held several rounds of discussions with PharmEasy about this topic. PharmEasy is further in talks to acquire the popular pharmacy platform, MedLife.

While the Times of India report is quite convincing, a Flipkart spokesperson said that they are not in "talks with any e-pharma player with an investment view as of now."

This piece of news comes right after Amazon India announced the launch of its online Pharmacy store. According to the e-commerece giant, the service is currently available only in Bangalore and should role out to other cities gradually. Apart from that, Reliance is also in talks to acquire Netmeds.

