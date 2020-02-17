Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale commences today: Offers on iPhone XS, Realme XT and more

Discounts on iPhone XS, Pixel 3a and more

Flipkart has just introduced its yet another sale -- the Mobiles Bonanza Sale -- which is now live in India. The new Flipkart sale has begun today and will go on until February 21 in the country. As part of the sale, a plethora of smartphones are on discounts and come with various offers. Here are all the offers under the sale.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Discounts on iPhone XS Realme XT and more

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale offers the Apple iPhone XS at just Rs. 59,999 and can be purchased on no-cost EMI. The Realme XT is also on discount and is now priced starting at Rs. 14,999. The Samsung Galaxy A50 is now priced at Rs. 12,999 while the Galaxy S9 Plus and the Galaxy S9 will be available for Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively, and the Google Pixel 3a for Rs. 27,999.

The Vivo Z1 Pro is now priced at Rs. 11,990, the Honor 9X at Rs. 12,999, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro at Rs. 9,999, the Oppo K1 at Rs. 9,990, and the ASUS Max A1 at Rs. 4,999. Additionally, the Realme 3 (3GB/32GB) is now priced at Rs. 7,499, the Realme 5 from Rs. 8,499, the Realme X2 Pro from Rs. 27,999, the Oppo Reno 10x zoom for Rs. 26,990.

Other smartphones include the Vivo Z1x (6GB/64GB) for Rs. 13,990. the Realme C2 (2GB/32GB) for Rs. 5,999, the Xiaomi Mi A3 from 11,999, the ASUS 6Z from Rs. 23,999, the iPhone 7 (32GB) for Rs. 24,999, the iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) for Rs. 33,999, the iPhone 8 (64GB) for Rs. 35,999, the Honor 20 for Rs. 21,999. the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series starting at Rs. 19,999 (with additional Rs. 3,000 on exchange), and the Black Shark from Rs. 29.999.

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza includes more smartphones on sale such as the Vivo V15 (Rs. 14,990), the Motorola Moto e6s (Rs. 6,499), the Honor 20i (Rs. 9,999), the Vivo U10 (Rs. 7,990), the Oppo A3s (Rs. 5,990), the Realme X2 (from Rs. 16,999), the Oppo F11 Pro (from Rs. 14,990), the Redmi 7A (Rs. 5,499), the ASUS Max A2 (from Rs. 6,999), the Motorola Moto G8 Plus (Rs. 11,999), the Motorola One Vision (Rs. 12,999), the Nokia 7.2 (from Rs. 15,499), and other budget smartphones.

Additionally, the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale offers at a 10% instant discount to Axis bank credit and debit cardholders. For more information, you can head to the Flipkart website.

Latest technology news