Flipkart Big Savings Days sale to begin on Jan 20: Here's what to expect

Image Source : FLIPKART.COM Flipkart Big Savings Days sale to begin on Jan 20.

Flipkart has just announced yet another online sale dubbed Big Savings Days. The Flipkart Big Savings Day is set to kick off on January 20 and will go on till January 24. During the sale, the e-commerece giant will be offering discounts and offers on smartphones, tablets, TVs, and other electronics.

Just like every other Flipkart sale, this one will also begin a day earlier for Flipkart Plus members and they can start shopping right from 12AM, January 19. As a part of the sale, the company will be offering no-cost EMI options as well as exchange offers on a wide range of products.

While the e-commerce giant has not yet revealed the discounted prices of many products, it has listed the ones that will get a discount during the sale. According to Flipkart’s teaser page, smartphones that will be discounted include the Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy F41, Moto G 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S20+.

The e-commerce giant has mentioned that the customers will be able to get up to 70 per cent off on headphones and speakers. There will be discounts on Realme’s wearable devices including the Realme Watch, Realme Band and more. Flipkart will also offer up to 40 per cent discount on laptops.

Furthermore, TV and appliances will get up to 75 percent off during the sale. Flipkart will also be throwing in a new deal at 12am, 8am, and 4pm during the sale days, making the sale even more exciting for shoppers.

In terms of bank offers, Flipkart is offering 10 per cent extra discount on HDFC cards and EMI transactions.