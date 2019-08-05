Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart Big Freedom sale 2019 to start from August 8 to 10: Offers, discounts and more

Flipkart has announced the Big Freedom Sale that will start from August 8th to 10th. User will get 10 per cent instant discount using ICICI card along with no-cost EMI on major cards along with exchange offers and more. There will be a mobile protection plan starting at Rs 99 with discounts on Redmi 3 Pro, Redmi 7S, Mi A2, Asus 5Z, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more.

Also, read: YouTube testing a revamped user interface with larger buttons

The upcoming Flipkart sale will see offers of up to 80 per cent discount on major accessories and electronics, as well as 75 per cent off on TVs and appliances. There will also be a minimum of 50 per cent off on party speakers from brands like boat, LG and more, along with True wireless earbuds from companies like Skullcandy, Noise and more.

Flipkart branded products like Flipkart SmartBuy, MarQ by Flipkart and Billion and price crash sale with extra 10 per cent off on sale price after every 8 hours 'rush hours' sale with 5 per cent extra off on major brands from 12 AM to 2 AM and more.

Flipkart Plus members can have access to deals at 7 PM on August 7th, compared to others.

Also, read: PTron ZAP with Qualcomm Bluetooth 5.0 Neckband earphones launched in India