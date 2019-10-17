Flipkart is back with Big Diwali Sale starting from October 21

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019

Life might not give you a second chance but Flipkart's surely will. Diwali is just around the corner and shopping never stop this season, after its grand Big Billion Day and Diwali sale, Flipkart brings another round of its Diwali sale starting October 21st and will go until October 25. Flipkart Plus customer will get early access to sale from 8 PM on October 20. Flipkart has partnered with SBI to offer an additional 10 per cent discount on purchases made through SBI card. Flipkart gave a sneak peek to deals and offers that will be available during this sale.

Flipkart Big Diwali sale on mobile

While the exact offers and deals on mobile phones haven't be unveiled, Flipkart will offer complete mobile protection, No cost EMI, exchange offers and cardless credit topped with discounts on the devices.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale on Electronics

The e-commerce giant will also be offering discounts up to 75% on over 50,000 products in TV and appliances. While Flipkart will be revealing the details of its offer in the coming days, the sale page also suggests offers and discounts up to 90 per cent on Electronic and accessories with heavy discounts on DSLRs, mirrorless camera and camera laptops. Flipkart has also teased discount on Apple Watches. Flipkart's home brand products will be up for sale with up to 85% discounts.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale deals

Additionally, Dhamaka Deals will offer extra discount on Mobiles, TVs and electronics with an extra discount flash sale at 12 AM, 8 AM and 4 PM, the online marketplace will also offer additional discounts in Rush Hours between 12 AM and 2 AM during the sale period.