Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Best deals on smartphones to look out for

Flipkart, the popular e-commerece giant has recently announced the Big Billion Days sale. The sale is set to begin on October 16 and will go on till October 21. Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale on October 15. During the sale, Walmart-owned website will be offering discounts and offers on a wide range of products.

While the sale will offer discounts across various product categories, there will also be attractive offers on smartphones. If you are looking to change your smartphone this time, here are the deals you should look out for.

LG G8X

LG launched the G8X ThinQ flagships smartphone in India last year. The handset was launched with a price tag of Rs. 49,999 and due to the changes in GST, the price was soon increased to Rs. 54,990. The USP of the smartphone is the dual-screen accessory that comes in the box. It basically makes it a dual-screen smartphone at an affordable price. During the sale, the Snapdragon 855 powered LG G8X will be available for just Rs. 19,990. Yes, that’s a discount of Rs. 35,000 on a flagship smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is currently one of the best Android smartphones you can get in 2020. The smartphone usually sells for a price of Rs. 77,999. During the sale, the handset will be available for a price of just Rs. 49,999.

Besides that, the e-commerece giant will also be offering 10 per cent instant discount to SBI cardholders. In addition to that, Flipkart will also be offering no-cost EMI options with Bajaj Finserv EMI Cards as well as with other leading bank credit and debit cards. Lastly, the customers will be able to use their Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI to pay for their purchases in order to get additional cashback.

Infinix smartphones

Infinix is launching the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone in India and the phone is set to go on sale for the first time on October 16 via Flipkart. At a price of just Rs. 9,999, the smartphone will offer 16MP quad-camera setup, 5,200mAh battery, punch hole design and more.

Apart from that, Infinix Smart 4, Infinix Note 7, Hot 9 Pro and Hot 9 will be getting discounts of up to Rs. 1,000 each.

Motorola

Moto E7 Plus, which usually sells for Rs. 9,499 will be available for an attractive price of Rs. 8,999 during the sale. The Moto One Fusion Plus will be available for a price of Rs. 15,999 whereas the Moto G9 will sell for just Rs. 9,999. The flagship Motorola Fusion+ will get a discount of whopping Rs. 10,000 as it will be available just for Rs. 64,999 during the Big Billion Days sale.

