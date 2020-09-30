iPhone 12's first shipment to reportedly reach distributors by October 5

Image Source : PHONEARENA Leaked iPhone 12 render

As the world awaits Apple to announce the launch date for its much-awaited and slightly-delayed iPhone 12, new reports have emerged that claim the first shipment of final units is going out to distributors on October 5.

According to Apple insider and tech analyst Jon Prosser, the shipment includes "iPhone 12 mini 5.4 (definitely the final marketing name) in 64GB/128GB/256GB and iPhone 12 6.1 (64GB/128GB/256GB)."

"Event on October 13, as I mentioned before," he said in a tweet late on Tuesday.

He claimed that the first iPhones to hit the stores are going to be the iPhone mini, which is the 5.4-inch version and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max.

Apple is expected to launch four new devices under the iPhone 12 series. All four models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as another analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed previously.

Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone 12 series in South Korea earlier than its usual schedule. According to officials at local telecom operators, they are preparing to sell the iPhone 12 in late October or early November, reports Yonhap news agency.

Foreign tech reviewers predicted that the iPhone 12 could be unveiled on October 13 and go on sale on October 23 in select markets. Apple is expected to release four models of the iPhone 12 -- the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Recently, it was revealed that the upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between $699 to $749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around $799-849. The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be priced between $1,100 to $1,200.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage