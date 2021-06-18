Father's Day 2021: Upgrade guide for your dad's PC

Follow us on WD Black SN850 is one of the fastest drives available.

Father's Day 2021 is just around the corner and it would be a great time to surprise your dad with a PC upgrade. In case you are not able to buy a new PC or laptop for him, it would be worth spending some cash to give him a nice upgrade on his existing PC. Here are some parts that are tried and tested and prove to be a great way to elevate anyone's PC usage experience.

WD Black SN850

Western Digital recently introduced its WD Black SN850 game drive. The M.2 NVMe SSD claims to be one of the fastest consumer-grade SSDs out there. With this, your dad will not only witness faster PC boot times but also get to open all of his applications in a snap. The SSD comes in three sizes, 500GB, 1TB as well as 2TB.

Price: Starts at Rs. 12,199

Samsung 870 QVO SSD

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA Samsung 870 QVO is a SATA based SSD.

In case your dad’s PC or laptop lacks a M.2 port, you can go in with something like the Samsung 870 QVO SSD. It uses SATA interface, which means it will work on a PC or laptop that is five or even eight years old. While it will not perform as good as the WD Black SN850, it will definitely offer a much better experience than a mechanical hard drive.

Price: Rs. 9,000

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA Using RAMs in dual/quad channel will improve the performance of your PC.

When a Windows PC starts to get slow, one of the things that we like to upgrade is the RAM. In case you are running 4GB or even 8GB single-channel memory, you should definitely consider upgrading. A 16GB or a 32GB kit of the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB RAM sticks, will offer both great performance as well as appealing aesthetics.

Price: Starts at Rs. 17,500

Gigabyte M27Q Monitor

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA It flaunts 170Hz high refresh rate.

Fathers like it when their children show some care towards their health. Considering many of us are working from home these days and we work on our PCs or laptops, it is recommended to have a good monitor that keeps our eyes out of problems. The Gigabyte M27Q offers a great quality 27-inch panel. It also brings a 170Hz high refresh rate to the table. For features, it comes with a built-in KVM, which will help your dad to quickly switch between his work laptop and personal computer.

Price: Rs. 36,490