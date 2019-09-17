Tuesday, September 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Alert: Fake news being spread by showing an old edited India TV video

Alert: Fake news being spread by showing an old edited India TV video

Fact is India TV aired a full show where it did a fact check of the fake viral message regarding WhatsApp shutdown.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2019 19:14 IST

It has come to India TV's notice that a video is being circulated where it is shown that social media platform WhatsApp will be shut. It is being shown that in order to avoid WhatsApp from being shut down, you need to forward some messages. 

Truth is far from it. Fact is India TV aired a full show where it did a fact check of the fake viral message regarding WhatsApp shutdown. 

In its report, India TV showed that the viral message was fake. 

But some mischievous elements on social media have edited the video to make it look that India TV aired a story on the possible WhatsApp shutdown. Please do not believe such fake clips. 

You can watch the full show here: 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Next Story  