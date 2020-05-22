Facebook Workplace Rooms launched: A video-conferencing solution for enterprises

Image Source : FACEBOOK Facebook Workplace Rooms launched.

Facebook Messenger Rooms was recently launched to help the company compete against Zoom. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, video conferencing has become quite popular among people. While Zoom is an easy-to-use application, it has its fair share of caveats. Now, with Facebook Workplace Rooms, the company wants to beat the competition on the Microsoft Teams level by attracting more enterprise users onboard.

The Workplace Rooms brings a similar amount of features as seen on the recently launched Messenger Rooms. Video calls made on the application can support up to 50 participants and does not have a limit on the duration of the call. Just like Zoom, participants can join the video conference by just clicking on a link. However, the user who creates the Workplace Room will need a Facebook Workplace account.

Facebook claims that the Workplace Rooms feature will be available for free to all Workplace users by the end of 2020.

According to Facebook, the Workplace service now has over 5 million paid users. Notably, this is an increase of 2 million from October. With the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the company might have seen the number growing even further.

