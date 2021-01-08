Image Source : FILE PHOTO Facebook redesigns Pages for safer user experience.

Facebook on Friday announced that it has redesigned its Pages experience to make it simpler for public figures and creators to build community and achieve their business objectives. The new safety and integrity features introduced helps in detecting spam content and impersonator accounts.

"We want Facebook to be a safe place to connect with fans, so we've improved our ability to detect activity that isn't allowed on our platform, including hate speech, violent, sexual or spammy content and impersonation," the company said in a statement.

The company has also redesigned 'Pages layout' and has added a 'Dedicated News Feed' to discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and fans.

"We've redesigned the look and feel to be cleaner and more streamlined than before -- including making it simple for people to see bios, posts and other important info," the company added.

"We are removing Likes and focusing on Followers to simplify the way people connect with their favourite Pages. Unlike likes, followers of a page represent the people who can receive updates from pages, which helps give public figures a stronger indication of their fan base," the company said.

To make Page conversations more visible to a wider audience and surfaced more frequently in their followers' News Feed, comments from public figures would be bumped to the top of the comments section.

The company has also introduced a new text-based Q&A format to support interactive conversations.