Facebook now asking Apple users to accept device tracking: Here's why

Image Source : PIXABAY Facebook now asking Apple users to accept device tracking.

The Facebook-Apple war over privacy changes in iOS 14 has been going on for quite some time now. The social networking giant is now showing a prompt to iPhone and iPad users, urging them to allow tracking of their devices to deliver personalised ads.

According to CNBC, as part of this test, Facebook is explaining why it wants to track this activity and asking users to opt-in. These prompts will appear on Apple users' screens immediately before the Apple pop-up appears, the report said on Monday.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has argued that iOS 14 privacy changes will impact the growth of millions of businesses around the world. The upcoming privacy changes in Apple iOS 14 updates will inform users about tracking by third-party advertisers and ask them if they want to allow it.

Facebook at Apple are at the loggerheads for quite some over the upcoming privacy changes. Taking aim at Facebook last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook called for greater scrutiny of businesses built on "data exploitation".

"If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are no choices at all, then it does not deserve our praise. It deserves reform," Cook said in his keynote speech at Europe's Computers, Privacy and Data Protection (CPDP) conference.

His remarks came amid fierce arguments with Facebook over upcoming privacy changes in iOS that that will require app developers to seek permission from users to track them for ad targeting.

Apple postponed the full enforcement of privacy practices in iOS 14 after Facebook went out in public against those changes. Facebook in December published full-page newspaper ads to criticise Apple for the upcoming iOS privacy changes.

Facebook had complained about the feature, saying it would impact its ad business. Facebook acknowledged that full enforcement of these changes may lead to huge decline in its Audience Network advertising business.

Facebook Audience Network is an in-app advertising network for mobile apps.

(with IANS inputs)