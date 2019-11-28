Thursday, November 28, 2019
     
Facebook and Instagram down: Users worldwide express concern on Twitter

Several Facebook and Instagram users across the globe have taken to Twitter to report service disruptions

New Delhi Updated on: November 28, 2019 21:12 IST
If you were facing any problem with your Facebook and Instagram, then you were definitely not alone. Both the major social networking sites are temporarily down today in India and across the globe. While Instagram isn't inaccessible with news feeds refusing to refresh, the main Facebook.com domain shows that it is down for maintenance.

Several Facebook and Instagram users across the globe have now taken to Twitter to report service disruptions.

