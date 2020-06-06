Facebook for Android update to bring Dark Mode, Coronavirus Tracker, Quiet Mode

Image Source : 9TO5GOOGLE Facebook Android app to soon get Dark Mode feature.

Facebook has recently updated its website to offer a whole new user interface alongside the much-awaited dark mode feature. Now, the social-media giant is gearing up to bring the same on the Android app. Apart from the much-anticipated dark mode, the company is also working on features like coronavirus tracker and quite mode for its Android app.

Facebook has already brought dark mode to its other social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram. The company even rolled out the feature for the Facebook Lite and the Messenger apps. However, the main Facebook app for Android still misses out on the feature.

According to a few screenshots shared by 9to5Google, the app has started receiving the dark mode feature. This means that the upcoming updates of the app should enable the feature for the masses.

While the background of the app does not switch to pitch black, it gets a dark grey background as seen on the website. This will ensure that the user does not have to stress on their eyes when using their phones in a dark environment. However, as this is not pitch black, it will not help much in saving battery on phones with AMOLED displays.

Apart from that, Facebook is also integrating a coronavirus tracker right into its app. It will allow users to keep track of the number of coronavirus cases in their region. Also, the tracker on the app will be able to show data for up to three weeks. Alongside the cases in your country, you will also be able to see the status of the world.

Lastly, the company is finally adding the Quiet Mode features on Android. This will replace the ‘Your Time on Facebook’ feature. The new layout is already available on iOS and it is finally making its way to Android. As the name suggests, the Quiet mode mutes push notifications and notification dots for a given period of time. The user will also get the Scheduled Quiet mode option that will allow them to set a routine for Quiet Mode.

