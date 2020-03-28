Facebook now allows users to go live even without a phone or an account: Here's how

Now go live on Facebook without a phone or an account

As demand for live video increases during COVID-19 lockdown, Facebook is allowing non-users to watch live streams from mobile devices too which was until now only available on desktop. The feature is already available to Android users and will be rolling out to iOS "in the coming weeks," reports Engadget.

Facebook is also adding new options like ‘Public Switch Telephone Network', that would allow people to listen in on a live stream via a toll-free number. Facebook Live is also working on an "audio-only" mode. The social media giant is experiencing a massive surge in the usage of its apps as billions of people stay home.

Seventy per cent more people are using group video calls and are spending more time than usual watching Facebook and Instagram Live amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

In a bid to manage the unprecedented load on Internet infrastructure as more people stay home during the lockdown, Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday announced to lower video quality in India as well as Latin America.