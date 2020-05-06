Elon Musk aims to bring gaming to Tesla cars with Minecraft, Pokemon Go and more.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX recently tweeted about how he would love to add games like Pokemon Go and Minecraft to Tesla cars. The cars built by his company are not just some ordinary vehicle that can transport you from place A to place B. These cars are a piece of technology that brings in a lot more than a regular car would.

Being electric, these cars are not only efficient but also offer great performance. Along with all the car stuff comes a huge display in the cockpit. This display can not only show maps but also bring in a plethora of features. With his recent tweet, Musk asked people if they would like to play the game ‘Witcher’ on their Tesla cars.

He further added the users can already enjoy the movie on Tesla Netflix theatre. While he would like to add games in the consoles of his cars, the CEO would also keep safety of the users in mind.

That would be great. And that would even be greater if I could play MINECRAFT in my tesla (and my kid would love it too) — Aypierre (@AypierreMc) January 22, 2020

In his Twitter thread, Musk wrote, “Anyone think they can get a good multiplayer Minecraft working on Teslas? Or maybe create a game that interacts virtually with reality like Pokémon Go while driving safely? Like a complex version of Pac-man or Mario Kart?”

This also shows that the CEO is approaching the audience for their ideas on gaming inside their Tesla cars. He first discussed the idea of installing Minecraft back in January when he even did a poll seeking the audience’s reaction.

