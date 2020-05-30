Image Source : PIXABAY Echo Look fashion camera to stop working from July 24.

Amazon has confirmed to shut down its Echo Look fashion camera functionality from July 24. Amazon introduced the Echo Look Alexa-enabled smart speaker for fashion advice in April 2017.

It is a standalone device that gave owners fashion advice using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). After July 24, one will not be able to access photos and video through the Echo Look app.

Instead, users can view their Echo Look media through their Amazon Photos account between now and July 24, reports CNET.

"With the help of our customers we evolved the service, enabling Alexa to give outfit advice and offer style recommendations," the report quoted an Amazon spokesperson as saying.

"We've since moved Style by Alexa features into the Amazon Shopping app and to Alexa-enabled devices making them even more convenient and available to more Amazon customers. For that reason, we have decided it's time to wind down Echo Look".

Amazon stopped selling Echo Look in 2019 but the company did continue supporting the service and its dedicated mobile app. However, much of the Echo Look's functionality is now included in the Amazon Shopping app, including Style by Alexa, which involves the AI offering fashion pointers.

