E-War Games sees 3x growth in user base amid COVID-19

Bengaluru-based e-sports start-up EWar Games on Saturday said it witnessed a 3x growth in its user base, taking its total user count to over 500,000 amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Further, during this period, EWar's mobile app has also noted a 40 per cent increase with respect to the average time spent per day by users on the app, and 4x growth in the average number of games being played daily.

"We are happy to note that out of the 3x post-lockdown growth in terms of users on EWar app, a majority of our new users are coming from tier 1 cities, and the organic traffic volume and engagements are increasing day-by-day," Parth Chadha, Founder & CEO, EWar Games, said in a statement.

"Besides, we have also noticed unusual user session patterns off late. While before the lockdown, peak hours of engagement on our platform were post-evening and in the night, in the current situation, games are being played by users through the entire day, whereas number of app revisits has increased during daytime," Chadha added. EWar said it expects a sizable chunk of the newly registered users to stay on, even when the Covid-19 crisis mitigates or ends.

"Because of the sudden spike in user registrations, the number of customer queries has gone up sharply as well. To deal with the changing scenario, we scaled up our servers immediately after the announcement of lockdown, and are providing 24X7 dedicated customer support," Chadha said.

"Faster query resolution is the prime focus area for us at the moment, so as to enable the smoothest gaming experience for users," he added. EWar is a skill-oriented gaming platform where people can enter to play tournaments, leagues, etc. and earn real money and/or prizes.

The start-up recently raised $200,000 of equity funding from the angel investment arm of Karnataka-based House of Jindals and Jeet Banerjee, Founder of Gameplan, a sports management firm based out of Kolkata.

