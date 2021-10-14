Dussehra 2021: How to download and send Happy Dussehra WhatsApp stickers on Android, iOS

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp Stickers are popular than before.

WhatsApp is a popular cross-platform messaging application and with the upcoming Dussehra festival, we are looking forward to thousands of messages being exchanged here in India. Earlier, we used to send wishes using images and text messages only. However, lately, things have changed with the introduction of stickers and GIFs.

Now, you can use WhatsApp stickers on both Android and iOS to send your best wishes to your family members as well as your friends. There are a variety of stickers available on both the Apple App Store as well as Google Play Store. Here’s how you can use Happy Dussehra stickers on WhatsApp.

How to use Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers on Android

WhatsApp users can head over to the Google Play Store on their Android smartphone in order to search for Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers. Upon a quick search, the user will be able to see a list of sticker apps. One can choose to use one of them to send WhatsApp stickers for Dussehra.

In order to select these apps, just open the app page on Play Store and slide through the images to have a look at what is being offered. If you are satisfied, click on the ‘Install’ option to download and install the app on your Android smartphone.

Once the app is downloaded on your phone, open the app and select any of the sticker packs. Tap on the ‘Add to WhatsApp’ option. This will bring the sticker pack to your WhatsApp.

Now, to send these stickers to your siblings or friends, just open their chat on WhatsApp. Tap on the emoji icon and then select stickers from the bottom row to use one of the freshly installed stickers.

How to use WhatsApp stickers on iPhone

On iPhone, users can download an app like Sticker.ly that offers a library of stickers. The app can be downloaded for free via the Apple App Store. Once the app is downloaded, the users can search for Dussehra stickers in the app. One of the options can be selected and then added to WhatsApp's sticker library.