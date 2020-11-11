Diwali Gifting Guide: Best smartphones for gifting this festive season

Apple recently launched the iPhone 12 series.

Diwali Gifting Guide 2020: The festive season is finally here and it is a time where we like to buy a lot of gifts for our loved ones. In case you are hunting for a smartphone to gift and do not want to skimp on any features, this guide will walk you through some of the best smartphones you can buy right now. The following smartphones are available at different price segments but offer an incredible experience to the end-user.

Apple iPhone 12 series

Apple has recently launched the new iPhone 12 series and as the festive season of lights is here, an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro could be a great pick. The new iPhone 12 models come with enhanced night mode photography and do offer a great new design language. The new models also bring features like 5G, faster processor, better battery life and more.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 12 Pro review: The best phone money can buy

OnePlus Nord

Image Source : INDIATV OnePlus Nord is now available in a Grey Ash colour option.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord earlier this year in order to offer a great smartphone experience without asking the customers to shell out a lot of cash. The OnePlus Nord is also one of the only smartphones to offer 5G support under Rs. 30,000 in India. Lastly, the company has recently launched the Grey Ash variant of the smartphone, which is worth a look.

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition

Image Source : OPPO Oppo has launched a special colour variant of the Oppo F17 Pro.

Oppo is celebrating this Diwali with a fresh new edition of the recently launched Oppo F17 Pro Diwali edition. The smartphone features an appealing new design on the back, which looks quite refreshing. As this is a special edition model, the phone would also manage to stand out. Moreover, the customer also gets a Diwali Gift box along with the phone, which includes the new Oppo Powerbank with the Oppo F17 Pro Matte Gold Diwali Edition handset.

Vivo V20

Image Source : INDIATV Vivo V20 looks appealing in this Sunset Melody colour variant.

Vivo V20 is a shiny new smartphone offering by the Chinese tech giant. The new smartphone comes with a great set of cameras and offers a thin design language. The Vivo V20 really manages to stand out of the crowd in the new Sunset Melody colour variant.

Also Read: Vivo V20 Review: It's more than just a stylish looking phone

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 / Note20 Ultra

Image Source : INDIATV Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is currently one of the best smartphone offerings from Samsung.

In case you are looking to gift a phone to a user who likes to be productive on the go, you cannot go wrong with the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are the two latest smartphones under the Galaxy Note line. While the former is a more pocket-friendly model, the latter is where you will get all the top of the line features and specifications.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G review: The Best Note ever?

Realme X50 Pro

Image Source : INDIATV Realme X50 Pro 5G is available for a starting price of Rs. 39,999.

Realme has been launching quite a few smartphones in the budget range. While those phones are already great, the Realme X50 Pro made it to our list since it offers 5G support making it a future proof handset. Alongside 5G, the smartphone also manages to offer a great set of features, good cameras and more.

Also Read: Realme X50 Pro 5G Review: The 5G era is closer than you think

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi recently announced the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 10T in order to compete against the OnePlus 8T. In order to make the competition a tough one, the company has offered a plethora of features on the Mi 10T. From 5G to a great set of cameras, the Xiaomi Mi 10T has got it all.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage