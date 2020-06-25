Delhi Government introduces video calling facility in LNJP for COVID-19 patients: Know what is it

Image Source : ARVIND KEJRIWAL/TWITTER Video calling facility in LNJP hospital

CM Arvind Kejriwal has introduced a new communication system in LNJP (Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan) hospital, which will allow COVID-19 patients to communicate with their loved ones from a distance. Read on to know more about the new system introduced by the Delhi Government.

Video-calling facility in LNJP hospital

The new “Patient Family Communication System” is one of its kind and will let Coronavirus-infected patients talk to their families and loved ones from the Corona ward using tablets. Tablets with Wi-Fi enablement have been set up in every ward in the hospital for patients' ease of communicating. For families and friends, tablets at the helpdesk have been installed for them to talk to the patients.

The new facility has also been announced by CM Arvind Kejriwal via a post on micro-blogging site Twitter. The new system is mainly to maintain social distancing and not come in direct contact with the Coronavirus patients. In addition to this, a one-stop helpdesk has been introduced within the LNJP hospital for new admissions, patient enquires and all other issues.

Live from LNJP Hospital | Today we are launching a video call facility for Corona patients admitted in LNJP thru which they can talk to their loved ones from outside the Corona wards https://t.co/cfAgTVPf6d — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 25, 2020

However, there is no word on the expansion of the new video call facility to other hospitals in Delhi. We will let you know once we get more details on the same. Hence, stay tuned.

