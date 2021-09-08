COVID-19 Vaccination: Here's how to book CoWIN appointment via Google Search, maps

Follow us on Image Source : COWIN Here's how you can book CoWIN appointment via Google Search, maps.

In a view to ramping up COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India, the vaccine appointments on CoWIN can now be booked via Google as the search giant will be providing detailed information on coronavirus vaccine availability, slot-booking, and more.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The Ministry of Health has taken yet another significant initiative to enhance access to COVID-19 vaccines."

Google on last week said users will be able to get more information about vaccine availability and appointments for over 13,000 locations in the country across its three products - Search, Maps and Assistant - starting this week.

COVID-19 vaccination slots: How to book vaccine appointment on CoWIN via Google

Go to Google search or Google Maps

Now, search 'covid vaccine near me' on Google

Check availability of slots and more

Tap on 'Book Appointment' feature to book a slot

The Covid-19 vaccine information is powered by real-time data from the CoWIN APIs, and includes details like availability of appointment slots at each centre, vaccines and doses offered (Dose 1 or Dose 2), pricing (paid or free), and link to CoWIN website for booking, according to a statement.

The information will automatically show up when users search for vaccine centres near them, or in any specific area – across Google Search, Maps and Google Assistant, it added.

In addition to English, users can also search in eight Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, and Marathi.

Google said it will continue to partner closely with the CoWIN team to extend this functionality to all vaccination centres across India. In March this year, Google started showing information on COVID-19 vaccination centres, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.