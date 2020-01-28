Coronavirus Outbreak: Plague Inc game hits highest player count, developers advice its not related

Plague Inc is now popular due to coronavirus.

In a time when a new type of virus is spreading across the globe, gamers have gone back to playing Plague Inc. As Coronavirus has spread from Wuhan, China, millennials are relying an old mobile game to understand how a disease like this is spread across the world. In order to avoid any confusion, the creators Ndemic Creations have issued a statement requesting the gamers not to take the game too seriously and instead seek official sources for more information about the widespread virus.

Ndemic Creations further mentioned in the statement that as the coronavirus outbreak is a huge problem, even they have received a lot of questions from players as well as the media.

As to why the game is gaining popularity right now, the game revolves around how a virus is spread. Plague Inc requires the players to infect the entire world with a virus that can even take people's lives.

The game was launched back in 2012 and it has been eight years now since the launch. People have started playing this game again in order to understand the concept behind the spreading of a life-threatening virus like the Coronavirus.

Plague Inc is a mobile game and it is on both Android and iOS via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store respectively. The app has recently got support for Nintendo Switch.