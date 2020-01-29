Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's how you can get all the updates on your smartphone

Coronavirus is a life-threatning disease.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have heard or read about the Coronavirus outbreak. The life-threatening disease has been spreading lately and it started in Wuhan, China. The virus has entered a number of other countries including Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan, Nepal and more. Here's how you can keep a track of the spreading virus right from your phone.

Coronavirus can be tracked online using a website but that only showcases the cities where the virus has entered. In order to receive more information on the widespread virus, you can use the following resources on your PC or smartphone.

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

One way to keep track of coronavirus and know the symptoms of it is to visit the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention official website. Apart from offering basic information about the Coronavirus outbreak, the website also brings symptoms and diagnosis, transmission and prevention and treatment-related information.

World Health Organization (WHO)

One website that can give you all the information about the coronavirus is the World Health Organization or WHO website. The website offers a Q&A section where users can find answers related to the Coronavirus. The official website also offers travel guidance, easy-to-read infographics and related topics that provide more information.

WebMD

WebMD is another popular website that can provide a good amount of information related to diseases and illness. WebMD has created a dedicated page for Coronavirus where they explain general questions like what is Coronavirus, common symptoms, and preventions.