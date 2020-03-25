Coronavirus: Lava Mobiles to pay part salary in advance to factory workers

Lava Mobiles to pay part salary in advance to factory workers

Amid the fast-spreading coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in India, domestic smartphone manufacturer Lava on Wednesday announced that it will pay part of its factory workers salary in advance. Lava will pay around 20 per cent of the salary in advance on Wednesday, almost 12 days ahead of the scheduled date, it said in a statement.

The move is a part of the several measures that the company has taken to ease the trouble of its employees and ensure their safety and well-being. The company said it will also set a precedent for all its employees to look after their support staff at home during these testing times.

Lava had shut its manufacturing facility in Noida between March 22-March 25 as per the state government's directive.

As a preventive measure against coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced nationwide 21-day lockdown starting from Tuesday midnight.