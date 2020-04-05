COVID-19 | Indian Government discontinues Corona Kavach to replace it with Aarogya Setu Coronavirus tracker

How to use government's official Corona kavach tracking infections app COVID-19 tracking app

Corona Kavach Coronavirus tracking app recently made its entry as part of the Indian Government's contribution to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Soon after, another COVID-19 tracking app -- Aarogya Setu -- was released, creating confusion as to which one to choose from. However, all the confusion and the dilemma have finally been put to rest as the Indian Government has officially replaced the Corona Kavach app by the Aarogya Setu Coronavirus tracker. Read on to know more.

Corona Kavach discontinued, use Aarogya Setu now

If you have noticed, the Government of India has started sending out text messages, encouraging people to download the Aarogya Setu app and keep an eye on Coronavirus. A similar message is being disseminated that suggests that the Corona Kavach app has been discontinued and "further developed and a new app Aarogyam Setu has been launched by GOI."

The message contains both Google Play Store and the App Store links, asking people to download the new Aarogya Setu COVID-19 tracking app. Here's a look at the SMS received:

However, the Corona Kavach app is still available on the Google Play Store but could be taken down soon given that the government is promoting the Aarogya Setu app and wants people to use it. The promotion has led to more than 5 million downloads in just a few days.

Aarogya Setu: How to download on Android, iOS?

For those who don't know, Aarogya Setu is an Indian Coronavirus tracking app that will help you know if you are the risk of catching COVID-19. It uses your smartphone's Bluetooth and GPS and will alert you if you come in the vicinity of the person infected with Coronavirus. In addition to this, the app (available in 11 languages) provides you with the various steps you can follow to remain safe, helpline numbers to contact in case of emergency, and even has a Coronavirus symptoms checker for you to know if you are safe.

The Aarogya Setu app is available for both Android and iOS users. Here's how you can get the app:

Head to Google Play Store or the App Store

Search for Aarogya Setu in the search bar (in Android) and search section (in iOS)

Tap on the Install option and you are good to go

Aarogya Setu: How to use?

Once the Aarogya Setu is installed, you need to go through a couple of steps to use it:

Open Aarogya Setu app on your Android or iOS device

Go for the preferred language from the 11 languages available

Now, you have to go through four screens that act as an app tour and tell you a bit about the app

Following this, you have to register yourself

Provide the app with location, Bluetooth (turn it on) and data sharing permissions by tapping on the I Agree option. The app claims that the data will only be shared with the government and not third parties

Enter your phone number and verify it with the OTP received

Following this, the app is ready for use and you can access the COVID-19 Helpcenters, take up a self-assessment test, get all the Coronavirus-related information from authentic sources, and even tweets from the government. Additionally, the Aarogya Setu app asks you to use it frequently to stay updated.

