Colour TV import ban should be followed for future imports, demands ICEA

After the government targeted China with new import restrictions on colour television, mobile and electronics industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Friday demanded that these import restrictions should only apply for future imports after the clearance of goods in transits.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on Thursday, issued a notification changing the import policy of colour television (TV) from free to restricted category.

The move that comes amid India's border tensions with China follows the decision to ban 59 Chinese apps last month. ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said that the government should issue a stock and sales licensing model for goods already in transit.

As per the current estimations, approximately Rs 500-600 crore worth of goods may be stuck in various ports and consignments currently in high seas which can lead to piling up of goods in transit, ICEA said.

"ICEA is duty-bound to replicate the mammoth success witnessed in the mobile handset and its components manufacturing sector in various electronics hardware verticals including colour TVs," Mohindroo added.

The industry body said that though the move to put restrictions on colour TV import is considered to be an important step towards encouraging the domestic colour TV manufacturing industry to grow, the government also needs to consider and adopt industry-focussed and manufacturing focussed policies as key strategic elements as part of this important objective.

The corresponding support to the market development and manufacturing activity relating to colour TV requires a major revamp including a cut in goods and services tax (GST) rate, ICEA said.

