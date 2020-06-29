Ban on Chinese apps in India: Is Call of Duty Mobile banned for Android, iOS?

Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE Call of Duty Mobile

As a major decision, the Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps in the country due to security reasons. Among the various apps that have been banned in India, there are the popular ones such as TikTok, ShareIt, Beauty Plus, and more. However, is there a ban implemented on the popular Call of Duty Mobile battle royale game too? Read on to know whether or not CoD Mobile has been banned in India.

CoD Mobile banned in India?

For those who are avid fans of Call of Duty Mobile should rejoice. The Call of Duty Mobile, even though owned by Tencent Games, has still not been banned in India and users can continue to play the game on Android and iOS.

In addition to this, users will be able to play another popular battle royale -- PUBG Mobile -- on Android and iOS. To recall, PUBG Mobile is also owned by China-based Tencent Games, at least for now.

To give you a reminder, the government has banned 59 Chinese apps (for both Android and iOS) citing security and privacy reasons. It is suggested that the apps have been stealing users' data and are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order."

The 59 Chinese apps that have been banned in India are:

