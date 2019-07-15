Image Source : TWITTER/ISRO Chandrayaan 2: ISROs Moon mission and how lander 'Vikram' will touchdown the lunar surface

India will be expanding its footprint with Chandrayaan 2 in space that will launch on Monday early morning. With the mission, the toughest challenge would be the home-built Lander 'Vikram' that will attempt to a touchdown of the moon's part, which is covered by dust, rocks and craters.

Chandrayaan 1 was launched in 2008 that was equipped with only an orbiter and an impactor, of which the orbiter revolved around the Moon for a year, while the impactor was dropped onto the moon.

With Chandrayaan 2, this will be for the first time that India will be trying to land a robotic rover on the Moon and if succeeded, India would be the fourth country in the world that would make a soft landing on Moon and place a rover on it.

Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh on 15 July 2019, at 2.51 AM. ISRO has also tweeted a video that shows what had gone in the making of Chandrayaan 2 mission and the live stream can be caught on ISRO's social media handles.

Chandrayaan 2 will be carried by GSLV MK-III nicknamed as "Bahubali", which is ISRO`s most powerful launcher. After 16 minutes into the flight, GSLV MK-III that costs Rs 375 crores will sling the Chandrayaan 2 that costs Rs 603 crore into Earths parking orbit, followed with which the spacecraft will carry the Lander 'Vikram' and Rover 'Pragyaan' to the moon.

