CBSE Board Class 10th Results 2020: How to check online via Umang app, Digilocker, other websites

CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: After a long wait, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally declared the Class 10 Board Exams result. Students have been tensed about their results for quite some time now. As always, the results have been uploaded on the CBSE website, where users can officially check their result. Additionally, students can also take advantage of apps like UMANG and DigiLocker.

The official websites to check the CBSE Class 10th results are cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. However, these websites tend to crash quite easily given the situation where lakhs of students are trying to check their result.

So, here's how students can check their CBSE Class 10 results via DigiLocker app, UMANG app and IVRS.

Umang App

Umang app can be downloaded on both Android and iOS via Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively. Once the app is downloaded, the student simply needs to head over to the mark sheet tab to check their result. Then, they should enter their roll number and date of birth to identify themselves.

Digilocker App

Unlike last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to give students their mark sheets, migration certificate and pass certificate digitally. So, in order to access these documents, the students just need to register with the Digilocker app. The app will be registered using a mobile number and an ID card such as Aadhar card, Driving Licence among others.

IVRS

IVRS or Interactive Voice Response System will basically allow students to check results over a phone call. This is a great feature for those who do not have quick access to the internet. CBSE has not yet revealed the number. Once they do so, we will update this area.

