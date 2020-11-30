Buying the new Xbox Series or Sony PS5? Here the games you must try out

Image Source : MICROSOFT Here are top games you must play on Sony PS5, Xbox Series.

Microsoft has recently launched the new Xbox Series X as well as the Series S. Sony PlayStation 5 console also arrived recently. With this, many gamers must be hunting for a new console. It also opens up the opportunity for a lot of new games. If you are planning to buy one of these gaming consoles, here are some of the best games for you to get your hands on.

Dirt 5: Dirt 5 is an arcade racing title available for next-gen consoles at launch that has been developed by Codemasters. Players can compete in events in a wide range of locations including Arizona, Brazil, Morocco, China, Italy, New York City and Norway. The game includes a dynamic weather system and seasons.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. The game starts with the player as a child named Eivor, witnessing his/her parents being murdered by a rival clan.

This sets the player off on a path of revenge during which he/she meet and team up with the Hidden Ones also known as the Assassins Creed. The story begins in Norway and progresses to England.

Ubisoft has announced that Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are releasing on 1 December. The new version will allow gameplay in 4K and up to 120 FPS, depending on the modes chosen by the players.

The game puts players in the middle of a multiplayer experience where using the right mix of tactics and destruction, teams engage their enemies in sieges, with both sides having exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal.

In addition, here are more games to revisit on a next-generation console.

No Man's Sky: No Man's Sky is an action-adventure survival game played from a first or third-person perspective that allows players to engage in four principal activities: exploration, survival, combat, and trading.

Days Gone: Days Gone is an action-adventure survival horror video game developed by SIE Bend Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4.

Days Gone is played from a third-person perspective, in which the player can explore an open world environment. Players can use firearms, melee weapons and improvised weapons, and can use stealth to defend against hostile humans and cannibalistic creatures known as Freakers.

Sony has confirmed to refill its PlayStation 5 stock by the end of the year after the newly-launched gaming consoles were sold out in its biggest launch ever.

Whenever it arrives, PlatStation5 will cost Rs 49,990 in India and the PS5 Digital Edition will be available for Rs 39,990.

The Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles went on sale on November 10 globally. Owing to the huge demand, Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are projected to be in short supply until at least April next year.

The overwhelming number of pre-orders resulted in a limited supply of consoles available on launch day and even some early buyers will need to wait until after the holidays for their pre-orders to be fulfilled.

