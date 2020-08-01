BSNL adds Rs 147 prepaid recharge plan to its portfolio, validity of Rs. 247, Rs. 1,999 plans extended

Image Source : WIKIPEDIA BSNL revises a couple of prepaid recharge plans.

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has added yet another prepaid recharge plan to its portfolio. The telecom operator has announced the launch of the Rs. 147 prepaid recharge plan in order to celebrate India's 47th Independence Day. Apart from that, the company has extended the validity of Rs. 247 and Rs. 1,999 prepaid plans.

According to a circular by BSNL Chennai, the Rs. 147 prepaid recharge plan will offer a validity of 30 days. The plan will bring unlimited local and STD voice calls with a FUP limit of 250 minutes. Additionally, the subscribers will get 10GB high-speed data alongside free BSNL tunes.

Apart from the introduction of the Rs. 147 prepaid plan, BSNL has also extended the validity of the Rs. 247 and Rs. 1,999 plans bringing the validity to 36 days and 439 days, respectively. These changes were first noticed by a telecom focused blog, OnlyTech.

Besides that, BSNL has discontinued some of its prepaid plans including 144, Rs. 792 and Rs. 1,584 Patanjali prepaid plans. The telecom operator has also discontinued the Rs. 551, Rs. 349, Rs. 447 plans. The Eros Now Rs. 78 prepaid recharge plan has also been eliminated from their portfolio.

The revision of plans has taken place in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The notice about the change has been put up on the BSNL Chennai site. The operator might revise the plans for other circles as well in the coming days.

