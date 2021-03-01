Image Source : BOXOUT.FM boxout.fm and Celtronic Festival to host live-streamed event showcasing electronic music.

A collaboration that has been in-the-making for months, and one that was brought to fruition after New Delhi online radio station boxout.fm and Northern Ireland’s Celtronic Festival were both recipients of grants from the British Council, the live-streamed showcase will feature 18 live and DJ performances from New Delhi and just as many from the riverside city of Derry.

An entire smorgasbord of cogent, relevant and future-facing electronic music is on the cards for audiences. From the addictive post-punk stylings of Autumns to the deep bass-forward electronics of Stain; from the dramatic, no-holds-barred techno of Drum Attic to the cinematic sound collages of The Fully Automatic Model; the mesmerisingly-diverse dance music selections of Derry’s Andrew Devine to the jacked-up electro of Zequenx; there’s something over the course of the two-day program to satiate even the pickiest of electronic music aficionados.

Delhi - Derry: Electronic Connections will take place on March 5th and 6th, 2021 from 9pm IST / 3:30pm GMT and will be live-streamed via YouTube, Mixcloud, plus boxout.fm and Celtronic Festival’s own Facebook channels.

Mohammed Abood, founder of boxout.fm, has called this collaboration reviving the energy of local electronic music scenes and giving the artists and viewers something to celebrate during these difficult times.

A spokesperson for Celtronic said, “This is a very exciting project for everyone at Celtronic. We had researched various festivals and electronic music promoters across India and felt that Boxout.fm were the best potential partner for this project. The scale of the organisations are similar and both Celtronic and Boxout.fm have similar ethos' aims and objectives and a hunger to develop local talent via innovative events and initiatives. We see opportunities to share skills and learning around education and developing more projects in the future between Boxout.fm and Celtronic.’