Image Source : BOLO MEET Bolo Meet app's monetization to help creators this wedding and party season.

With upcoming weddings and parties adopting to the new normal this season in a midst of a pandemic, the wedding session witnessed emerging trends right from scrutinizing the list to top 50/100 attendees to going for virtual celebrations in many cases. The global $500Bn beauty market too has undergone in a state of dramatic changes with a strong makeup artists community taking over as digital influencers.

With huge demand for alternatives to get ready at home without compromising on party looks, over 25,000 makeup artists, beauty expert creators are betting on Bolo Indya’s newly launched proposition – Bolo Meets is joining the platform to be able to leverage the engagement led discovery model of Bolo Meets and monetize their specialized skills this wedding season.

Bhavya, a beauty expert with over 1.2M follower base on Bolo Indya has recently joined Bolo meets is giving beauty tips to girls and ladies to get ready at home for parties.

Bhavya says, “Nov to January is the rush time of the year to get ready for parties. While Pandemic has impacted many public gatherings than usual, love for parties and close door get togethers are still closer to the hearts of all young and middle-aged women. Hence on the demand of my Bolo Indya followers, I have joined Bolo meets to take personalized sessions for women followers who wants to get party ready at home”

Bolo Meets is a great proposition that stands unique to provide personalized touch within the virtual environment and I have already received over 50 requests to do sessions on the personalized dressing and make up” she further added

Bolo Meets has been gaining extensive popularity amongst Tamil, Telugu and Bangla users too. Popular Tamil language beauty expert creator, Divya with over 74k followers on Bolo Indya has been creating interesting videos on beauty tips has also now joined Bolo meets to take up personalized beauty sessions.

Another Popular creator Preeti Tonger with over 491k followers on Bolo Indya has joined Bolo Indya to give fashion and stylist tips in Hindi and English language to its large follower base to get party ready at home.

“I love Bolo Indya for being the excellent platform with easy to user interface. The users’ love and support has admired me to achieve my dream of making career in beauty and fashion segment. Platform’s support has inspired me to join Bolo Meets for taking personalized sessions on the category, monetizing my follower base and grow in the field.”, says Preeti.

“Beauty and fashion is emerging as the popular category for Bolo Indya with over 25000 creators on this segment. Over 300 beauty and fashion creators have delivered close to 10,000 personalized sessions in last 45 days on Bolo Indya, owing to close to 38% female audience base at Bolo Indya. We are happy to see the impact that Bolo Meets is providing to all the Beauty and Fashion experts to strengthen their financial independence with no barrier of language, marketing distribution and credibility.” says, Varun Saxena, Co-Founder and CEO, Bolo Indya.