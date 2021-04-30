Image Source : PIXABAY Bobble AI offers real-time information on ICU beds, oxygen cylinders.

Amid the confusion and a deluge of unverified data circulating on social media related to Covid help, Tech company Bobble AI claims to provide real time accurate nationwide information on ventilators, oxygen cylinders, ICU beds among others, all through the phone keyboard.

The Artificial Intelligence-powered innovation startup, which offers highly engaging smartphone keyboard solutions and personalised content for users, has introduced a section on the keyboard called aceCovid 19 Resources".A

It provides information with telephone numbers and addresses segregated into sections: oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ICU beds, ventilators, Remdesivir, plasma donors, among others, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The information is being collated on a real-time basis picked up from government sources and tweets based on Covid related keywords, the company said.

The information can be accessed by all android users with default Bobble Indic keyboard across all over 120 Indic and international languages, along with IOS and users of Bobble's regional keyboards (including Marathi, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi keyboards). Users of the platform can also share the links with others.A

"The last few weeks have been exceptionally hard, with the second wave of the virus outbreak in the country, and depleting resources. Social media platforms have been filled with people seeking help,a Ankit Prasad, CEO, and Founder, Bobble AI, said in the statement.

"Seeing the massive need to provide essential sources of information and resources inspired us to collate a simple and easy-to-share database of important links for Covid-19 related resources. It is time that each organisation steps up and contributes in their own way in this hour of grave crisis," Prasad added.