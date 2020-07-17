This malware can steal passwords from 337 apps including SBI app, Netflix and more

Image Source : PIXABAY BlackRock malware detected by ThreatFabric steals personal data from 337 apps.

While the internet makes our lives much easier, there are plenty of issues we come across while surfing it. One of these issues has to be malware. Now, a new sort of malware has been discovered that has surfaced on smartphones. It is able to steal data, passwords and credit/debit card information from multiple application.

BlackRock, the new malware discovered on smartphones, is able to extract data from over 337 apps including Netflix, Uber and YONO Lite by SBI. The malware has been discovered by security company ThreatFabric. According to the security firm, BlackRock monitors and detects when one of the apps it targets is opened. Then, it pops up an overlay, which looks genuine to the general public.

Since people do not realise it is a fake popup, they end up entering their credentials which lands on the hacker’s server. Once the credentials are entered, the users get to access the app itself. This way, the malware leaves no trace of any hack or stealing of data.

Some of the other apps that have been a target of the BlackRock malware include PayPal mobile cash, Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Microsoft Outlook, Amazon seller, Skrill, Uber, Netflix, Amazon shopping, Binance, YONO Lite SBI, IDBI Bank Go Mobile+, and iMobile by ICICI among others.

Commenting on this, the Researchers at ThreatFabric in a blog post said, “The second half of 2020 will come with its surprises, after Alien, Eventbot and BlackRock we can expect that financially motivated threat actors will build new banking Trojans and continue improving the existing ones. With the changes that we expect to be made to mobile banking Trojans, the line between banking malware and spyware becomes thinner, banking malware will pose a threat for more organizations and their infrastructure, an organic change that we observed on windows banking malware years ago.”

