Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale broadcasting tonight on Colors TV: How to watch live stream online

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale streaming tonight. Here's how to watch it online

Bigg Boss Season 13 has been going on for over four months now and it has all finally come to an end. Colors TV will be airing the final episode of the TV show tonight as Bigg Boss Season 13 Grand Finale. At the grand finale, the audience will be deciding who wins out of the six finalists - Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. During the show, host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be giving a special performance to bump up the excitement among the fans.

Also, the popular couple Siddarth and Shehnaaz, often referred to as SidNaaz will be giving a dance performance tonight. Colors TV has also been teasing about a performance by Sunil Grover just like previous Grand Finales. Before deciding the winner, Bigg Boss will give an option to one of the top six finalists to take away Rs. 10 lakhs and leave the show.

If all this has bumped up your excitement, here's how you can watch the Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale:

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 13 live?

As usual, Colors TV will be broadcasting the Season 13 of Bigg Boss tonight. The Season 13 Grand Finale is set to kick off at 9 PM tonight. The show will also air on the HD version of the Colors TV channel. If you are a TataSky subscriber, then you can tune in to Channel Number 147 and 149 for Colors TV and Colors TV HD respectively. As for DishTV subscribers, Colors TV and Colors TV HD are available on channel numbers 121 and 120 respectively. Airtel TV subscribers need to type 116 on their remote to tune into Colors TV.

In case you are not at home tonight or do not have access to a television, you can always live stream the show in the era of the internet. You can download and install the Jio TV app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your Android or iOS smartphone. While the Jio TV app will be available only for Jio subscribers, Airtel users can download the Airtel Xstream app from the app store. Alternatively, you can also download the Voot app to watch the Season 13 Grand finale of Bigg Boss.