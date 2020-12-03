Top 5 security cameras for your home: Mi, Realme and more

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi Smart Cam is a 360-degree camera.

Nowadays home security is the basic need for every household. Installing a home security system to protect your family and valuables can notify you for every mishap in your absence. It can become the fisheye of your home by protecting valuables, allows remote access to your home, deters crime, notifies you for water, fire and gas problems, helps keep tabs on kids, and improves electricity management. If you are in the market to pick up a security camera then you have come to the right place.

While it's great that there are plenty of excellent options to choose from, with devices that offer the best features. Here’s a list of some options to consider:

Mi 360-degree Home Security Camera

The Mi 360-degree comes with a dual motor-head design that enables the camera to rotate and capture a full 360-degree horizontal view and 96-degree vertical view. The camera’s shockproof design and quiet motor allow for a smooth and silent rotation. The camera offers good picture quality with its 20 megapixels, 1080p resolution, and wide dynamic range camera sensor.

t also gives you a full-colour palette in low light conditions without reverting to infrared illumination that can only provide a black and white picture. It comes with AI motion detector that accurately determines when to alert you and notifies you on your phone. The talkback feature also lets you talk to your family using the camera.

Oncam C-12

Oncam, the provider of premium 360-degree video capture technologies, has introduced a powerful and compact C-Series and the first two cameras of this line, the C-12 Indoor and the C-12 Outdoor. It has a 12MP sensor and powered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Designed to support mission-critical video surveillance and security deployments, the Oncam C-Series provides the performance, resilience, scalability, and ease of use required of advanced 360-degree fisheye solutions.

Conbre MultipleXR2 V380 Pro

The Conbre MultipleXR2 V380 Pro Home and Office smart wireless camera comes with in-built high sensitive earphone and high fidelity speaker that allows you to talk through from anywhere. The device supports both Android and iOS mobile system. The camera come with an intelligent smart detection function that delivers an instant real-time alert on your mobile device any time there's a motion detected. It offers visibility of up to 16 feet in complete darkness.

Yi Home Camera

This camera from YI has a simple design and has a resolution of 1080p. It has a wide-angle and 4x zoom. You can set up 4 of these cameras and watch all 4 feeds simultaneously on your Mac or PC. It also supports night vision and baby crying technology to alert the user when the baby is crying. It also supports two-way conversations.

Realme Smart Cam

Realme Smart Cam is a 360-degree home security camera. The camera offers 1080p video recording and supports a microSD card for up to 128GB. It also comes with an AI motion sensor which can sense motion in a room and alert the user. Furthermore, it comes with infrared night vision.