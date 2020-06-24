Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs 500: Unlimited data, calls and more

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Here's a list of Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs. 500.

Reliance Jio has a ton of prepaid recharge plans on offer. Some of them are affordable and some are on the more expensive side. As the prices go up, either the data benefits or the validity of the plan increases. However, not everyone wants a year worth of validity. So, here’s a list of the best-prepaid recharge plans available on Jio under the price of Rs. 500.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Rs. 199

In this budget-oriented plan, the Jio users will get 1.5GB of data per day for a period of 28 days bringing the total amount of data to 42GB. Apart from that, users will get 1,000 FUP minutes, unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 100 SMS messages per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Rs. 249

Reliance Jio is offering 2GB data per day for a validity of 28 days with the Rs. 249 prepaid plan. Alongside that, the plan also offers unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 1,000 FUP minutes for Jio to Non-Jio calls. The company also offers 100 SMS messages per day and a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Rs. 349

At Rs. 349, Reliance Jio users will be able to get 3GB of data every day for the course of 28 days. This will bring the total data to 84GB. Additionally, the telecom operator will give 1,000 FUP minutes, unlimited calls within the same network, complimentary subscription to Jio apps and 100 SMS messages per day.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Rs. 399

Rs. 399 prepaid plan is one of the most popular plans. It offers a great combination of validity and data. Currently, the plan offers a validity of 84 days and per day data allocation of 1.5GB. The plan also gets unlimited voice calls within the network, 2,000 FUP minutes, 100 SMS messages per day and a complimentary subscription to the suite of apps provided by the telecom operator.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Rs. 444

At Rs. 444, the Jio prepaid subscribers will be able to get 2GB per day data allocation for a validity period of 56 days. Moreover, the user will also get Jio to Jio unlimited calls and Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 2,000 minutes. The company is also offering a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and 100 SMS messages per day.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage