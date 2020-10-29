Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020: Best deals on smartphones, audio, laptops, smart TVs

Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020

Diwali is just around the corner and Flipkart is now set to commence its Big Diwali Sale 2020 to provide you with exciting offers on a wide range of products. The sale will start at 12 pm today and will go on until November 4. Flipkart Plus members already have access to the sale offers. Read on to see best deals on smartphones, laptops, audio products, and smart TVs.

Flipkart Diwali sale 2020

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020 provides users with an instant 10% discount on Axis debit/credit cards and EMI options, no-cost EMI option on credit cards and Bajaj Finserv, and debit card EMI option. Here's a look at the top deals:

Smartphone deals

Starting with smartphones, the sale now provides the Asus ROG Phone 3 at a flat Rs. 3,000 discount coming down to Rs. 46,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB ROM. The discount is also applicable to other variants of the device. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro now starts at Rs. 13,999, the Realme C11 at Rs. 6,999, the Realme C12 at Rs. 8,999, and the Realme C15 at Rs. 8,999. The Realme 6 starts from Rs. 12,999.

The Poco C3 is priced at Rs. 7,499 (3GB/32GB) and Rs. 8,499 (4GB/64GB). There are deals on Oppo F15 (at Rs. 14,99), Oppo Reno 2F (at Rs. 16,990), Motorola One Fusion ( at Rs.16,499), Oppo A52 ( at Rs.12,990), Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (at Rs. 11,499), and Infinix Smart 4 Plus (at Rs. 6,999). There are offers on the recent launches too; the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition at Rs, 9,499, the Infinix Hot 10 (4GB/64GB) at Rs. 8,999, Oppo A33 at Rs. 11,990, Xiaomi Mi 10T series starting at Rs. 35,999, Viivo V20 (8GB/128GB) at Rs. 24,990).

The iPhone XR starts at Rs. 39,999 and the iPhone SE 2020 starts at Rs. 32,999. Additionally, there are offers on LG G8X (at Rs. 24,990 on November 3), the Poco X2 (from Rs. 16,499), the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ at Rs. 59,999, and on more Oppo, Motorola, Samsung, Infinix, Gionee phones. You can visit this link to know more.

Laptop, tablet deals

There are deals on laptops too. The list includes Asus VivoBooo 14 at Rs. 44,990, the HP 15s Core i3 at Rs. 39,039, the Acer One 14 Pentium Gol at Rs. 23,990, the Apple MacBook Air at Rs. 65,900, the Acer Aspire 7 Core i5 at Rs. 58,990, the Honor MagicBook 15 at Rs. 42,990, the MSI Modern 14 Core i5 at Rs. 52,990, the Dell Vostro Core i3 at Rs. 38,703, the Asus ROG Strix G at Rs. 69,990, the Lenovo Ideapad S145 Core i5 at Rs. 47,818, and many more. Visit this link to see more laptops on discounts.

Tablets on sale include the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite at Rs. 22,990, the iPad 7th Gen at Rs. 27,200, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at Rs.31,999, the iPad Mini 2019 at Rs. 34,900, the iPad Air at Rs. 44,900, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 at Rs. 21,999, the Lenovo Ideapad D330 at Rs. 24,990, and more. Here's a link for the same.

Audio deals

As for the audio accessories, there are discounts on headphones, TWS, speakers, and soundbars. The JBL T450BT Extra Bass is priced at Rs. 2,799, the Realme Buds Wireless at Rs. 1,499, the boAt 235v2 at Rs. 1,199, the Soundcore Life Q10 at Rs. 2,999, the Noise Shots Groove at Rs. 2,999, the Realme Buds Air Neo at Rs. 2,499, and the Mivi Duopods M20 at Rs. 1,999.

The JBL Bar51 is priced at Rs. 54,999, the JBL Bar21 at Rs. 20,999, Zebronics Zeb Juke Bar at Rs. 8,999, the JBL Flip 4 at Rs. 7,499, the boAT Rugby at Rs. 1,999, and more. There are deals on Home Theatre, wired earphones, and Party Speakers. You can check them out from over here.

Smart TV deals

The smart TVs as part of the sale are the LG HD Ready LED 32-inch at Rs. 14,990, the Xiaomi Mi 4A Pro 32-inch at Rs. 13,499, the Samsung HD Ready TV 32-inch at Rs. 14,499, the Realme TV 32-inch at Rs. 13,999, the Nokia TV 32-inch at Rs. 13,999, the iFFALCON by TCL 32-inch at Rs. 8,999, the Motorola ZX2 32-inch at Rs. 13,999, the Thomson 9A series 32-inch at Rs. 12,999, the Sony 32-inch TV at Rs. 17,999, the Kodak TV 32-inch at Rs. 10,999, the MarQ by Flipkart at Rs. 11,999, and more options to go for.

You can head over here to know about all the other smart TV deals.

The Flipkart sale is applicable on products other than smartphones, laptops, and more. You can check them out by visiting Flipkart.com.

