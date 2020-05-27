Best 5G smartphones available in India: OnePlus 8, Mi 10 and more

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Realme X50 Pro was one of the first 5G smartphones in India.

Most people have started using the internet even more thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown. This has made many hungry for more speeds. With the evolving technology, we are not far from the day when 5G will become a common network choice around the globe. With things developing at a faster pace, we might see 5G in India as soon as 2021. There is no surety but people planning to buy a new phone in 2020, must be looking for some options that would last.

While tech freaks like to change their phones every year, there are people who like to hold on to a smartphone for at least three years. So, if you are planning to buy a phone in 2020 and you are ready to spend some good money on it, here’s a list of smartphones available in India that support 5G:

Realme X50 Pro

Realme X50 Pro was launched earlier this year. The flagship smartphone comes with a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 865 processor, 65W fast charging support, 64MP quad-camera setup and more. In order to offer a seamless performance, the company has also added a Vapor Cooling System to keep the performance consistent even in heavy loads.

Realme X50 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs. 39,999 making it the cheapest 5G smartphone available in India right now.

iQOO 3

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA iQOO 3 is a gaming-centric 5G smartphone.

iQOO 3 was one of the first 5G smartphones to enter the Indian shores. The smartphone comes with the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Apart from this, the phone also gets some gaming centric features including the Monster touch buttons. It is backed by a 4,440mAh battery coupled with 55W Super Fast charging.

iQOO 3 recently got a price drop making it the cheapest smartphone to come with the Snapdragon 865 processor. Currently, the iQOO 3 is available for a starting price of Rs. 34,999. However, to get the 5G variant, you will need to shell out Rs. 44,999.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 8 Pro even gets wireless charging support.

OnePlus recently launched the much-awaited OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. Both the smartphones come with 5G capabilities thanks to the introduction of the Snapdragon 865 chipset. This also ensures a great performance. Also, the latest OnePlus 8 Pro brings the true flagship experience by offering features like Fast Wireless Charging, IP68 rating and more.

OnePlus 8 is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 44,999 whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro would set you back at least Rs. 54,999.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi Mi 10 comes with a curved display.

After a long time, Xiaomi has also entered the flagship game in order to challenge the likes of the OnePlus 8, Apple iPhone SE 2020 as well as the Realme X50 Pro. With the Mi 10, the company has not only introduced its first 5G phone in India but has also given a tough competition to others. The smartphone comes with features like a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and more.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is up for grabs at a starting price of Rs. 49,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model. If you wish to bump up the storage, 8GB+256GB variant will set you back Rs. 54,999.

