Asus launches new ZenBook, VivoBook series with 10th Gen Intel CPUs in India: Price, specifications

Asus India has just announced the launch of the latest generation of ZenBook and VivoBook laptops. The new laptops arrive just at the right time considering demands for laptops and tablets have increased since the lockdown. Asus has launched four new laptops, the VivoBook Ultra K14 (K423), VivoBook S14 (S433), ZenBook 13 (UX325), and ZenBook 14 (UX425). The new thin and light laptops come with the latest Intel 10th Gen CPUs.

Asus Zenbook 13/14

As the name suggests, the ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 offer 13.3-inch and 14-inch displays, respectively. The laptops come with four-sided NanoEdge display with 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio offering an immersive experience. The all-new ZenBook series is powered by up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

On the connectivity front, the ZenBook 13 and 14 laptops come with DualThunderbolt 3 USB-C, USB Type A, MicroSD card reader, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and more. The laptops also come with support for Windows Hello via the webcam.

Asus VivoBook S14/K14

Both the VivoBook S14 and K14 come with 14-inch FullHD displays. While the S14 comes with up to an Intel Core i7 10510U processor, the K14 is powered by up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. Both the laptops come with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The VivoBook laptops weigh in at around 1.4kg and offer a good amount of I/O. The laptops come with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, HDMI 1.4 port, a combo audio jack and an SD card reader.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said “Consumer laptop segment is undergoing a renaissance, especially in this current situation where technology is increasingly becoming even more interconnected. We take pride in bringing the latest innovation to our consumers with the new line up of Zenbook and Vivobook powered by Intel 10th gen Processors. The unmatched portability combined with a power-packed performance will definitely set pulses racing high. We believe these new offerings are all set to win hearts across the country with their unique design and eclectic hues.”

Rahul Malhotra, Director – Retail, Intel India said, “Intel’s highly integrated 10th Gen InteI® Core™ mobile processors enable incredibly immersive entertainment on remarkably thin and light laptops. 10th Gen Intel Core processor-powered systems featuring Intel® Iris® Plus graphics take a huge leap forward in gaming, streaming and creativity, enabling a smooth and vivid experience on highly portable devices. The new line up of Zenbooks and Vivobooks powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors are examples of the power-packed innovation possible in mobile PC platforms today.”

Price and Availability

Asus Vivobook Ultra K14 (K413) will be available for a starting price of Rs. 39,990. It will be sold via Amazon as well as offline channels. The VivoBook S14 (S433), on the other hand, starts at a price of Rs. 67,990 and will be available via offline channels only.

As for the ZenBook 13 and 14, both the laptops are available for a starting price of Rs. 79,990. The two laptops will be available via Flipkart, Amazon as well as offline retail stores.

