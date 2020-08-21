ASUS ROG Phone 3 with 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and more

Image Source : ASUS ROG Phone 3

ASUS recently introduced its third gaming smartphone -- the ROG Phone 3 -- with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in India. Now, its another variant with an increased 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is all set to go on sale in the country today. Read on to know more about it.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 Price, Availability, Offers

The ROG Phone 3's new RAM/Storage variant will be available for purchase via online portal Flipkart at 12:00 pm today. It is priced at Rs. 57,999. To recall, the smartphone's 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage retails at Rs. 49,999.

As for the offers, interested buyers can get a 5% Cashback on EMI with SBI credit cards, Rs. 30 off on prepaid payment made via Rupay cards on the minimum purchase value of Rs. 750, Rs. 75 off on purchases via Rupay card on a minimum value of Rs. 7,500, 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, Rs. 75 off on UPI transactions (Rs. 10,000 minimum value), a 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, a 6-month Google One trial, and no-cost EMI option.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 Features, Specifications

The ROG Phone 3 comes with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor with Adreno 650 GPU. The smartphone comes in two RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. On the camera front, the device has three rear cameras (64MP, 13MP, 5MP) and a 24MP front camera.

The smartphone gets its fuel from a a 6,000mAh battery with 30W hyper charging and runs Android 10. Furthermore, it comes with support for features such as an in-display fingerprint sensor, HyperFusion technology, GameCool 3 technology, an improved Copper 3D vapour-chamber, and has a single Black colour option.

