iPhone 12 might not come with in-box earphones; Apple to ditch it altogether

Apple will launch its 2020 iPhone iteration in a few months and as a mandatory ritual, rumours, leaks and speculations tend to pour in every other day. Joining the long thread of the iPhone 12 rumour, the latest one hints at a possible accessory along with the new iPhones and some camera details for the same. Read on to know more about it.

iPhone 12 might not get in-box EarPods

According to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple might not offer the earphones that come with an iPhone. It is suggested that this will be done to boost the AirPods sales so that more people are persuaded to go for the company's truly wireless earbuds. It is further suggested that Apple is expected to offer huge discounts on AirPods during the upcoming holiday season to further increase its sales.

For those who don't know, Apple has been including the earphones since the first iPhone in 2007, which went from the ones with 3.5mm jack to the ones with lightning port. It also started providing the 3.5mm jack to lightning port connector in the box but soon stopped selling it too.

In addition to this, the iPhone 12 series' camera details have been leaked. As per a report by DigiTimes, LG Innotek, Sharp and O-Film will get orders for the iPhone 12 series' cameras. While Sharp and O-Film could make cameras for the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models, LG Innotek is expected to make cameras for the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Furthermore, the wide-angle lens on all the iPhone 12 models could get an upgraded 7p lens.

Past rumours suggest that there will be four iPhone 12 models; a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will dual cameras, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 also with dual rear cameras, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro with three rear cameras and LiDAR sensor, and a 6.7inch iPhone 12 Pro Max with the same camera configuration as the iPhone 12 Pro. All smartphones are likely to have a small notch, A14 Bionic chipset, and run iOS 14. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max might feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

The base model could start at $649 (around Rs. 49,120) and the second variant of the iPhone 12 could come with a price of $749 (around Rs. 56,700). The iPhone 12 Pro priced at $999 (around Rs. 75, 000) while the iPhone 12 Pro Max could be priced at $1,099 (around Rs. 83,186). The iPhone 12 lineup is expected to launch in November, later than the usual September launch.

However, the aforementioned is just a rumour and it's too soon to comment on its authenticity. Hence, stay tuned for more updates,

